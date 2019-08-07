August 1, 1971-August 6, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Daniel “Danny” L. Brown, 48, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Free Church, 3321 7th St., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of First Evangelical Free Church or Youth Hope, both of Moline.
Danny was born in Moline on Aug. 1, 1971, a son of Richard D. and Diane F. Witney Brown.
Danny was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father and stepmother, Richard and Shirley Brown, Rock Island; siblings, David Brown, Burlington, Ky., Debra Brown, Rock Island, Richard Brown Jr., Rock Island, Denise (Roger) Olson, Grant, Minn., and Dawn (Patrick) Boozer, Dandridge, Tenn.; stepbrother, Mark Fredericksen; stepsisters, Karen (Alex) Tyndall and Vicki Fredericksen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Brown.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.