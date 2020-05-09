× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 27, 1941-May 8, 2020

MOLINE — Daniel R. Biscontine, 78, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings a visitation will be held at a later date. A private family service will be live streamed on Facebook at 10am, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.

Daniel was born July 27, 1941 in Rock Island, IL, the son of Fred and Gladys (Potter) Biscontine. He married Betty Otts on September 1, 1962 in Rock Island.

Daniel retired from the former International Harvester in 1991 after 30 years.

Daniel was a Mason and member of the Moline Doric Lodge. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; son; Daniel Biscontine, Jr., Moline; daughter, Kimberly (Steven) Doehler, Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren; Daniel, Tyler and Maddie and great granddaughter, Gianna. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred and Rodney.

