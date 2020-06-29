× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 1, 1950-June 24, 2020

COAL VALLEY -- Daniel B. Longley, 70, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home of natural causes.

Private family services will be held. A gathering to celebrate Dan's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Dan was born June 1, 1950, in Moline, to Quenten and Shirley (Hutchinson) Longley. He graduated from Moline High School in 1968.

After serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, he joined his father in business at Longley Time Systems. He bought the business when his dad retired in 1980. After selling the business in 2006, he obtained his real estate license and has been a realtor for Mel Foster Co. since. He married Lorraine Cornell on July 14, 2007.