June 1, 1950-June 24, 2020
COAL VALLEY -- Daniel B. Longley, 70, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home of natural causes.
Private family services will be held. A gathering to celebrate Dan's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation.
Dan was born June 1, 1950, in Moline, to Quenten and Shirley (Hutchinson) Longley. He graduated from Moline High School in 1968.
After serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, he joined his father in business at Longley Time Systems. He bought the business when his dad retired in 1980. After selling the business in 2006, he obtained his real estate license and has been a realtor for Mel Foster Co. since. He married Lorraine Cornell on July 14, 2007.
Dan was a member of the National Time Equipment Association (NTEA), and was active with the Village of Coal Valley, serving as Trustee. He enjoyed golfing, yardwork, riding his motorcycles and numerous cars over the years (especially his corvettes), and talking to his neighbors. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Chicago Bears. Above all else, family and friends were the most important thing to Dan, especially his beloved grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Amy Longley of Elgin, Illinois, Carrie Longley of Orion, and Kristin Longley (Brian Kenney) of Hinsdale, Illinois, Nick Cornell, Nathan Cornell, and Aubree (Heath) Bearce; grandchildren, Kyron, Kaydin, Jaylin, Gavin, Leah, Claire, and Roman; great-grandchildren, Cairo and Margaux; and niece and nephews, Lori (Carl) DePooter, Matthew (Kathy) Helms, and Doug (Tricia Kane) Helms, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Christine Helms.
Condolences and stories may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
