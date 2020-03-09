January 6, 1977-March 6, 2020

GALESBURG — Daniel A. Charfauros, 43, of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home after a long illness. Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorials may be made to his family for his children's education fund.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danny was born on Jan. 6, 1977, at Elgin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Hickam Air Force Base, a son of Kenneth and Neucon “Newt” Charfauros. He married Abby Mortell on Feb. 5, 2005, in Rock Island. Danny was a legal administrator at John Deere. His hobbies included ghost hunting and playing video games. Danny was an accomplished artist and loved being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Abby; children, Ashton Charfauros, Peoria, Persephenie “Phe” Charfauros, Galesburg; parents, Kenneth and Neucon “Newt” Charfauros, San Diego, Calif.; a sister, Rewadee (Glen) Gaudette, Honolulu, Hawaii; and his “chosen daughter,” Arianna Gamble, Knoxville, Ill.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Christina Blancke; and his grandmother-in-law, Madeline Blancke. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel Charfauros, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

3030 - 7th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Memorial Visitation begins. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

3030 - 7th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Memorial Service begins.