Daniel A. Charfauros
View Comments
GALESBURG

Daniel A. Charfauros

{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel A. Charfauros

January 6, 1977-March 6, 2020

GALESBURG — Daniel A. Charfauros, 43, of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home after a long illness. Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorials may be made to his family for his children's education fund.

Danny was born on Jan. 6, 1977, at Elgin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Hickam Air Force Base, a son of Kenneth and Neucon “Newt” Charfauros. He married Abby Mortell on Feb. 5, 2005, in Rock Island. Danny was a legal administrator at John Deere. His hobbies included ghost hunting and playing video games. Danny was an accomplished artist and loved being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Abby; children, Ashton Charfauros, Peoria, Persephenie “Phe” Charfauros, Galesburg; parents, Kenneth and Neucon “Newt” Charfauros, San Diego, Calif.; a sister, Rewadee (Glen) Gaudette, Honolulu, Hawaii; and his “chosen daughter,” Arianna Gamble, Knoxville, Ill.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Christina Blancke; and his grandmother-in-law, Madeline Blancke. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel Charfauros, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Memorial Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News