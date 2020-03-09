January 6, 1977-March 6, 2020
GALESBURG — Daniel A. Charfauros, 43, of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home after a long illness. Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorials may be made to his family for his children's education fund.
Danny was born on Jan. 6, 1977, at Elgin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Hickam Air Force Base, a son of Kenneth and Neucon “Newt” Charfauros. He married Abby Mortell on Feb. 5, 2005, in Rock Island. Danny was a legal administrator at John Deere. His hobbies included ghost hunting and playing video games. Danny was an accomplished artist and loved being with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Abby; children, Ashton Charfauros, Peoria, Persephenie “Phe” Charfauros, Galesburg; parents, Kenneth and Neucon “Newt” Charfauros, San Diego, Calif.; a sister, Rewadee (Glen) Gaudette, Honolulu, Hawaii; and his “chosen daughter,” Arianna Gamble, Knoxville, Ill.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Christina Blancke; and his grandmother-in-law, Madeline Blancke. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
6:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201