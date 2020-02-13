September 13, 1969- February 12, 2020

MOLINE — A celebration of life service for Dana M. Kiel, 50, of Moline, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A gathering of friends and family will be 4-6 p.m. Monday prior to services. Mrs. Kiel died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home.

Dana Henrichs was born Sept. 13, 1969, in Rock Island, the daughter of Otto and Sheri (Gray) Henrichs. She married Jim Kiel on Nov. 23, 1989, in Jacksonville, N.C. She worked for Ashley Furniture, Davenport. She enjoyed baseball, dogs, racing and Alpacas. Most of all, Dana enjoyed her time with her boys and her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Kyle Kiel (fiancee, Rosalie Nebelski), Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Cameron Kiel (fiancee, Taylor Ambrozi), Moline; mother, Sheri (Lonnie) Elliott, East Moline; stepbrother, Rich (Wanda) Elliot, Milan; brothers-in-law, Howard (Brenda) Kiel and Brian Kiel; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, stepbrothers Rick and Randy Elliott.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.