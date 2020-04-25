Dan Barham
View Comments

Dan Barham

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Barham

May 8, 1963- April 21, 2020

ORION — Dan Barham, 56, of Orion, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020, at his residence.

A celebration of life will happen at a later date due to the situation of the country. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. is assisting the family.

Daniel was born on May 8, 1963, in Moline, the son of Hershel Kenneth and Sarah Alice (Twitchel) Barham. He loved working on cars, NASCAR, playing cards with friends, Mountain Dew, and bragging about his kids.

Survivors include his children, Cassie Barham, Danielle (Caleb) Ott; a granddaughter on the way; brothers, Kenny (Deb) Barham and Lenny Barham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as two sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy (Jack) Crank and Shirley Barham.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dan Barham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News