May 8, 1963- April 21, 2020
ORION — Dan Barham, 56, of Orion, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020, at his residence.
A celebration of life will happen at a later date due to the situation of the country. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. is assisting the family.
Daniel was born on May 8, 1963, in Moline, the son of Hershel Kenneth and Sarah Alice (Twitchel) Barham. He loved working on cars, NASCAR, playing cards with friends, Mountain Dew, and bragging about his kids.
Survivors include his children, Cassie Barham, Danielle (Caleb) Ott; a granddaughter on the way; brothers, Kenny (Deb) Barham and Lenny Barham.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as two sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy (Jack) Crank and Shirley Barham.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
