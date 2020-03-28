ROCK ISLAND — After a short bout with AML leukemia, Dallas Halx passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 94. After a dire prognosis, Dallas rallied and was able to spend two months of quality "bonus" time with her son, her brother, and her close friends.

Dallas was born on a small farm in Decorah, Iowa, but she traveled to the far reaches of the world. Through her life, in addition to every major city in the United States, she visited much of Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Jamaica, Bermuda, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Canada, Mexico, Tahiti, Aruba, Hawaii and Alaska. In her 90s, she scuba dived in Tahiti, zip-lined in Alaska, and jet skied in the Greek Isles. Her motto was "move it or lose it," and she lived up to it until the end. She was also dedicated to her afternoon cocktail at 4 p.m. daily. She would be honored if you would have one this evening in her memory.