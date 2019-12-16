Dale Richard Winter

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, where Dale was a member.

Dale was born on April 9, 1928, in Moline, the son of Albert and Eva (Bierlien) Winter. He married Joan B Day on May 28, 1955, in Moline, and together they had three sons. He began his employment at National Tea, then went on to serve his country with the U.S. Army, serving with the 44th Division during the Korean War. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier on June 28, 1984, after 28 years. He was most recently employed at Hertz Car Rental as a transporter, retiring after 24 years. He was a member of the Moline Letter Carriers Retirees and the Moline American Legion. He enjoyed his time with his family and spending several winters in Florida.