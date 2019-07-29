August 11, 1937-July 27, 2019
GENESEO — Dale R. Martin, 81, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Dale was born on Aug. 11, 1937, the son of James and Ethel (Jaquet) Martin, in Geneseo, Ill. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1955. He married Janice C. Benson on June 17, 1956, in Geneseo. She preceded him in death, Oct. 12, 2012. Dale owned and operated Hoky Central Incorporated, with his wife Janice, for 40 years. He was an avid Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls fan. He was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church, enjoyed fishing and especially loved his grandsons and the time that was spent with them.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Julie Martin, Rondo Beach, Calif., and Kristine Talbot, Geneseo; grandsons, Marty (Nicole) Talbot and Travis Talbot; and brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Benson, Geneseo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Janice; infant grandson Perry J. Talbot; brother, Robert Martin; and sister-in-law, Merle Martin. To share a message of sympathy with Dale's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.