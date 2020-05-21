Dale R. Armstrong

Dale was born on July 5, 1943. in Moline, the son of Donald and Bernice (Huggins) Armstrong. He graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1961. He married Joyce Lawson on Jan. 7, 1972, in Moline. Dale managed several area Wareco Stations during the 1960s. He owned and operated the Dairy Delight in the 1970s. He retired after 33½ years from Deere & Co. and worked in various Quad-City Deere locations, finishing his career in the Building Maintenance Department at Deere & Co. World Headquarters in Moline. Dale bowled for 35 years in local leagues mainly with the Deere Sunset League. Dale was proud to have received a plaque for bowling in the USBC Open Championships for 25 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of the John Deere Industrial Golf League. He also enjoyed attending car shows with his restored 1963 Red Chevy Nova Convertible and mowing his lawn with his John Deere riding mower, giving rides to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife loved to travel, taking several Caribbean cruises and four trips to their favorite Hawaiian Islands. Mr. Armstrong was affectionately known by his family as “Mr. Fix-it” and was always willing without hesitation to help his family and friends. He proudly displays a collection of 150 baseball caps he collected from numerous locations. Dale's pride and joy was his family and he especially loved attending sporting activities for his children and grandchildren. Dale never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew him.