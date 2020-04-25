Dale L Baraks

Dale loved baseball. During his college years, he played shortstop and second base for Augustana College. It was at this time that he was scouted for the Chicago Cubs, but while waiting for tryouts, he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War. He served his time as part of the Army finance department and played second base for the Army's baseball team. Dale had a gift for finance and excelled in his career. The McLaughlin Body Company employed him in 1962, and he eventually became the Vice President of Finance. He counted the McLaughlin family as friends, especially Ray, who he was very close with. He ended his full-time career as Senior Vice President of the Southeast National Bank, which is owned by the McLaughlin’s, in the year 2000 at the age of 69. Because of his loyalty and work ethic, Ray McLaughlin invited him back to the company to work as his personal assistant until he finally retired at the age of 84 in 2015.