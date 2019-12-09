September 15, 1922-December 8, 2019

MILAN — Dale J. Hamerlinck, 97, of Milan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Silver Cross Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale was born on Sept. 15, 1922, in Wyoming, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Countrymen) Hamerlinck. He married Betty Curry in 1944. She preceded him in 2003. He later married Kathryn Smith on Aug. 25, 2005.

Mr. Hamerlinck had farmed most of his adult life and later was a crop adjuster for Country Companies.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing cards, fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Dale was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, Sherrard Lions Club and an original member of the Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department.