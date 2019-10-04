May 17, 1953-October 3, 2019
KEITHSBURG — Dale E. Garner, 66, of Keithsburg, Ill., died as a result of a farming accident on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in rural Keithsburg.
Visitation is Monday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the church. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Keithsburg Fire Department (for Agricultural Safety and Rescue Education and Equipment) or to the First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.
Dale Eugene Garner was born May 17, 1953, in Quincy, Ill., he was the son of Eugene L. and Dorothy A. Mulvaney Garner. He graduated from Yates City High School in 1971. In 1972, he moved to Keithsburg to work for Shissler Seed Company. After Shissler Farms sold, Dale went to work for Jenks Family Farms ... farming with them until his passing. On Feb. 1, 1975, he married Debbie Cooper; together they had three sons. They later divorced. Dale spent the last 19 years with his significant other, Kim Monson. Dale had a deep love for farming and enjoyed collecting “farm toys.” He was a social guy and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. When Dale wasn't farming you could either find him taking care of his campground, Sandy Oaks, in rural Keithsburg, or spending time with his grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other: Kim Monson, of Keithsburg, Ill.; sons: Jeremy (Christina) Garner, of Keithsburg, Ill., Brad (Amber) Garner, of Almond, Wis., and Darin (Bailey) Garner, of Oquawka, Ill.; stepdaughters: Mindy (Greg) Hodorff, of St. Cloud, Wis., Mary (Jason) Franks, of Yates City, Ill., and Samantha Monson (Travis Lilly), of Aledo, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; sister: Elaine (David) McAlister, of Warrenton, Mo.; stepsisters: Denise (Tom) Kondrat and Janet (Mike) Buzick, all of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
