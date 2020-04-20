× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 2, 1940- April 18, 2020

GERLAW — Dale D. Carroll, 79, of Gerlaw, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting family with services. Memorials in Dale's memory can be sent to the Milan Christian Food Pantry, 128 4th St. W, Milan, IL 61264.

Dale was born on July 2, 1940, in Knoxville, Iowa, the son of Charles and Maye “Maxine” (Moneysmith) Carroll. He married Valeria Smith on March 23, 1984, in Galesburg, Illinois. Dale worked as a machinist at Arconic (formerly known as Alcoa.) He enjoyed fishing, bowling, restoring cars and watching NASCAR. Dale was also a volunteer firefighter for Pleasant Valley in his younger years.

Dale is survived by his wife, Valeria Carroll; stepchildren, Renette Jackson and James Russey; sister, Eva Randazzo; niece, Lisa (David) Short; and nephews, Laurence Randazzo and Matthew (Jennifer) Randazzo. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dan Carroll; and brother-in-law, Guy Randazzo.

Online condolences may be left to Dale's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.