February 27, 1946-January 21, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Dale B. Brahm, 73, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with lymphoma.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline. Inurnment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with military honors.
Dale was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Rock Island, son of Joe and Marian (Baumbach) Brahm. He graduated from Moline High School in 1964 and married Mary Hall on May 14, 1967. Dale worked at John Deere for 37 years, retiring in October 2003. He proudly served with the Marine Corps Reserves and was a member of Moline American Legion Post 246 Honor Guard, assisting in graveside services for veterans and serving as finance officer. Dale belonged to First Christian Church, Moline for 50 years, serving as deacon and trustee. He currently attended Homewood Church. Dale was proud of his granddaughters, attending their school and sporting events. He enjoyed being with friends and family.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary; two children, Becky (Mike) Comp, Moline; Brian (Sara) Brahm, Moline; granddaughters Anna, Lauren and Kristen Brahm; Katie and Abby Comp; siblings Sharon (Dan) Hoffmann, Davenport; Sandy Sigsworth, Kingwood, Texas; Terry (Nancy) Brahm, East Moline; John (Annette) Boxman, Springfield, Ill.; Judi (Mike) Cirricione, Moline; many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents and stepparents, Marian and Jack Boxman and Joe and Helen Brahm.
The family would like to thank Dr. Garneau and his staff, Genesis East Oncology Floor, Genesis Cancer Center Silvis, Manor Care Utica Ridge, and Genesis Hospice. Memorials may be made to Moline American Legion Post 246 Honor Guard and Genesis Hospice.
Memories shared at www.esterdahl.com.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265