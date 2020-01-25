Dale B. Brahm

Dale was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Rock Island, son of Joe and Marian (Baumbach) Brahm. He graduated from Moline High School in 1964 and married Mary Hall on May 14, 1967. Dale worked at John Deere for 37 years, retiring in October 2003. He proudly served with the Marine Corps Reserves and was a member of Moline American Legion Post 246 Honor Guard, assisting in graveside services for veterans and serving as finance officer. Dale belonged to First Christian Church, Moline for 50 years, serving as deacon and trustee. He currently attended Homewood Church. Dale was proud of his granddaughters, attending their school and sporting events. He enjoyed being with friends and family.