May 31, 1960-March 2, 2020
MOLINE — Dale A. Jewell, 59, of Moline, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Dale was born May 31, 1960, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Allan and Arlene (Mangler) Jewell. He was employed at The Blackhawk Foundry, Olson Engineering, and later worked at XPac.
Dale enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and was very proud of his garden.
He is survived by his mother, Arlene; sister, Rhonda Peters; his daughter, Jamie; brother, Harlan Jewell; niece, Lisa Langdon; and great-nephews, Michael and Phillip. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan. Condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.