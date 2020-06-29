× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 9, 1955-June 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Dale A. Hanson, 65, of Rock Island, passed away June 29, 2020, at his home in Rock Island.

A public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave. Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored. A private family funeral service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 (and may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream). Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dale was born June 9, 1955, in Rock Island, a son of Jerry E. and Donna I. Hanson. He graduated from Rock Island High School.

Dale married Diane L. Robinson on June 14, 1975, in Rock Island. They have two daughters, Sarah (Jerry) Pendleton, of LeClaire, Iowa, and Andrea (Jason) Anderson, of Colona, Ill.; and grandchildren, Alysia, Whitney, Caleigh, Emma; and stepgrandchildren, Jerry, Melaney and Kourtney.

Dale worked at the former Eagle Foods for 30 years, and Isle of Capri for 14 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed golfing and going to the casino.