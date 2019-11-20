July 20, 1990-November 17, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — D. Kirby Arnold, 29, of Rock Island passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be Noon-1pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Christian Friendliness.
Kirby was born July 20, 1990 in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Randall Arnold and Kimberly McGuire. He was the grandson of Nancy Shope.
Kirby was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked at X-PAC, Milan. Kirby enjoyed gaming and anything with computers.
Survivors include his mother, Kimberly Cay, Cedar Rapids; sister, Jillian (David) Downs, Cedar Rapids, his aunts, niece, nephews and many friends in the Rock Island area.
