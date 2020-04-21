× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 3, 1959- April 20, 2020

HOOPPOLE — Cynthia M. “Cindy” Jones, 61, of Hooppole, Illinois, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Kewanee Care Center, Kewanee, Illinois. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sublette, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Hooppole Fire Department C/O Sheldon Miller 318 Main St. Hooppole, IL 61258. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cindy (Bulfer) Jones was born on Feb. 3, 1959 in Mendota, Illinois, the daughter of Leo and Cecelia (Salz) Bulfer. She married Dennis “Pedro” Jones on Feb. 26, 1986, in Princeton, Illinois. He died on June 24, 2018. Cindy had served as the Village Clerk in Hooppole, Illinois, for 12 years. She had also spent summers at O'Connell's Jellystone Park, Amboy, Illinois, where Cindy had worked as a store clerk and as R.V. sales manager.

Survivors include sisters, Patricia Stenzel, Norma (Albert) Borell, Helen (Harold) Pettit and Elizabeth (David) Dillon; a brother, Robert (Pauline) Bulfer; stepchildren, Julie (Todd) Dunn and Samantha Jones; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed at Cindy's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.

