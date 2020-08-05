You have permission to edit this article.
Cynthia Hunsinger
Cynthia Hunsinger

080620-hunsinger-cynthia.jpg

October 5, 1948-August 4, 2020

MOLINE — Cynthia H. “Cyndi” Hunsinger, 71, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Cyndi was born October 5, 1948 in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Alexander and Darlene E. (Lessenhop) Hampton. She married Duane E. Hunsinger on August 14, 1971 in Kewanee.

Cyndi was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Duane; children, Tina (Bryan) Smith, Panora, IA and Doug Hunsinger, East Moline and grandchildren, Ashley Featherly, Caitlin Sodeman, Samantha Hunsinger and Mariah Hunsinger. She was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Alice Hunsinger-Lessner.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

