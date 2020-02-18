GENESEO — Cynthia “Cindy” A. Redding, 66, of Geneseo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital-Emergency Room, Geneseo. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Bob Danielson will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Women of the Moose service at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Cindy Redding Memorial Fund.

Cindy was born on April 16, 1953, the daughter of Elmer and Catherine “Kitty” (Rapier) Reedy, in Bloomington, Ill. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1971. She worked at Maki's Super Value Store, in the bakery department, for many years. She also worked at Geneseo High School, in the cafeteria, for several years, as well as the concession stand for high school sporting events. Cindy participated in the Women of the Moose and Geneseo Bowling Association. She served on the board and was elected to the Hall of Fame. She enjoyed crafts, baking, making blankets, sewing, attending her family's events and was looking forward to traveling. She played volleyball and refereed grade-school volleyball games.