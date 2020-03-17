August 18, 1981- March 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Crystal A. Clementz, 38, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Mary Cemetery, Hooppole, Ill. Reverend S. Stephen Englebrecht will conduct the service. There will be no visitation. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the ARC of the Quad Cities Area.

Crystal was born on Aug. 18, 1981, the daughter of Dan and Julie (Solomonson) Clementz. She attended Kewanee High School. Crystal loved the outdoors and spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish Crystal's life include her parents, Dan Clementz, of Plainfield, Wis., and Julie (Wade) Blackert, of Mineral, Ill.; brothers, Jeremiah Blackert, of Mineral, Coty Evers, of Thorp, Wis.; sisters, Amber Blackert, of Forest City, Ill., and Danie M. Clementz, of Plainfield, Wis.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and uncles.

