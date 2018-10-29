Craig Slater

October 7, 1952-October 27, 2018
MOLINE — Craig A. Slater, 66, of Moline, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Aperion Care, East Moline.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Msgr. Dale Wellman officiating. Burial is in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is one hour before the service.
Craig was born Oct. 7, 1952, in Moline, to Lawrence and Marjorie Haubeil Slater.
He was employed at Moline Forge for over 30 years, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. He was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors. He played baseball in school and for the Sportsman and Eagles teams, and loved hunting, golfing, fishing and cooking.
Craig is survived by his mother, Marjorie Slater, and his son, Justin Slater, both of Moline, and his uncle and aunt, Tom and Vera Slater and their family.
