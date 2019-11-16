{{featured_button_text}}

January 10, 1967-November 14, 2019

SABULA — Craig R. Smith, 52, of Sabula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Clinton.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the National Autistic Society.

Craig was born Jan. 10, 1967, in Rock Island, the son of Marcellin and Norma (Hecks) Smith. He owned/operated his own semi-tractor trailer and worked for C & W Trucking. He enjoyed boating, cooking, was always up for an adventure, and spending time with his grandchildren. Craig loved his two dogs, Sadie and May Belle.

Craig is survived by his daughter, Brittany Smith; mother, Norma (Tedd) Stamm; significant other, Michelle Rittmer; stepdaughters, Brittany Bastian and Lindsey Rittmer; grandchildren, Laina Coakley, Estella Puentes, Hailee Woodhurst, and Brayden and Cooper Bastian; siblings, Stephen (Janet) Smith, Chris (Linda) Smith, Brian (Marcy) Smith, Paula (Randy) Carlson, and Eric (fianceé, Colleen McGuinty) Smith; brother-in-law, Terry McCabe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Kim McCabe.

