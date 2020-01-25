Craig Lubke Sr.

February 13, 1956 - January 08, 2020

WARSAW, Mo. — Craig Winston “Grizz/Bear” Lubke Sr., age 63, of Warsaw, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 13, 1956, in Moline, the son of Clair and Verna Folker Lubke.

He grew up in Moline, obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout and graduating from Moline High School, Class of 1974. Following High School, he lived and worked in Orion, Illinois as a machine operator for John Deere, then later as a truck driver. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Coal Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

He moved to Warsaw in 1993 and continued to work as a truck driver until his retirement, 10 years ago.

He is survived by his parents, Clair and Verna Lubke, of Warsaw, three sons; Branden Lubke and his wife Allison, of Blue Springs, Mo., Craig Lubke and his wife Lindsay, of Lone Jack, Mo., and Eric Lubke and his wife Codie, of Kingsville, Mo., one sister, Cindy Blissett of Bullpit, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Noah, Alexandra, Adriana, Kyler, Paisley, Callie and Tucker. He is also survived by his dear friend, Gloria Wilson, and his beloved dog, Buddy, as well as other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Mo. No services are scheduled.

