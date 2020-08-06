× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 10, 1947-August 4, 2020

HAMPTON — Craig A. Brown, 73, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, surrounded by his loving family.

There will be no services. His body has been donated to the University of Iowa, Iowa City. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.

Craig Allen Brown was born June 10, 1947, in Moline, the fifth child of George and Allison (Burge) Brown. He was employed by the Laborers Union as a laborer last working in October 2000. Craig was a proud member of Laborers Local 309 from which he retired after 28 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Having family and friend time was special to him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Corby (Davona) Brown, Hampton; his brother, Charles (Tracy) Brown, East Moline; his niece and nephews, Georgia Brown, East Moline, Thomas Rice, East Moline, Joe (Moneta) Willemkens, Geneseo, and Benjamin Brown, East Moline; his stepchildren, Johnna and Norman; his grandchildren, Angel, Jozie and Cassie; a very close friend and neighbor, Charles Wangelin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Anne Rice and Georgia Brown; his brother, Darrell Brown; and his nephew, Charlie Brown.

