June 24, 1934-December 22, 2019

MILAN — CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret), 85, of Milan, Ill., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Avonlea Assisted Living, Milan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 2431 1st Street, Coal Valley, Ill., with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where Moline American Legion Post 246 and Patriot Guard Riders will present military honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street Coal Valley, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the church or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Donald Wayne Ferns was born June 24, 1934, in Rock Island, to William Henry and Grace (Galusha) Ferns. He married Lois Jean Harlan on July 2, 1955, in Kewanee, Ill. She died June 26, 2015. He was a true American patriot and served in the U. S. Navy during two wars. He was also a strong Union Man and worked at Alcoa for 19 years. He belonged to First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley, American Legion and Andalusia Lions Club. He was an avid camper and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., enjoyed snowmobiles, boating, stock car racing and wintering in Florida, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Mexico.