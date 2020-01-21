November 17, 1931-January 19, 2020
GENESEO — Cora Belle Alexander, 88, of Geneseo, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Colona United Methodist Church, 1709-Cleveland Road, Colona, Ill. Visitation will be from 11 till service time. Rev. Mark Horn will officiate. Memorial may be made to the Hillcrest Activity Center.
Cora Belle Carey was born Nov. 17, 1931, the daughter of Leo Carey and Gertrude (Reed) Carey. Cora was a homemaker. She married John E. Allen in 1948. She later married Richard Alexander in 1985. He passed in 2001.
Cora loved spending time with her large, loving family, especially at Christmas and family reunions. She also enjoyed doing many types of crafts. In her younger years, she enjoyed working in the garden, and cooking for her kids. Cora loved to go to the casinos. She resided at Hillcrest Home from 2016 until her passing. While there she loved to play Bingo so she could win stuffed animals for all her great-grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons: John B. (Marta) Allen, Novinger, Mo., Bart Allen, Butler, Mo., and Todd (Anne) Allen, Butler, Mo.; her daughters: Corla (John) Swan, Colona, Ill., Vicki Sorensen, Sherman, Texas, Angela Skipworth, Columbia, Mo.; her brother: Gary (Joetta) Carey, Moline; her sisters, Cheryl (Jesse) Crouch, Geneseo, Terry Crouch, Moline, and Francis Staub, Cambridge; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Alexander; her daughter, Mary Southwick; her son, Doug Allen; siblings, Maryanne Liedtke, Patricia Schorpp, Georgia Fordham, June Deshane, Dorothy Phipps, Leo Carey, Robert Carey, Gene Carey and Jack Carey.
