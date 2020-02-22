October 31, 1935- February 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Cora B. Ballard, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Cora was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Dumas, Ark., the daughter of Booker T. and Mattie L. (Nelson) Edgerson Sr. She married Grover C. Ballard on Sep. 27, 1981, in Illinois. Cora worked as a Mental Health Tech for the State of Illinois for 39 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. She loved to travel and go fishing.

Cora is survived by her granddaughter, Aigner Edgerson; brother, Booker T. Edgerson Jr.; daughter-in-law, Agnes Edgerson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Orlando Edgerson; and brothers, Hillard and Curtis Edgerson.

Online condolences may be left to Cora's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cora Ballard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.