June 11, 1930-June 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Constance (Connie) Fanakos left this veil of tears and woe June 24, 2020. Known for her radiant smile, Connie was born in Villa Grove, Ill., to Steve and Marie Fanakos on June 11, 1930. She attended schools in Villa Grove and Kalamata, Greece. Later, she graduated from business college with honors.

She was an administrative assistant in Rock Island School District 41, primarily at Lincoln and Audubon schools. She moved with her family to San Jose, Calif., and was an award winning administrative assistant for Berryessa and Piedmont school districts. Connie was sought out for her professional skills and beloved by both principals and students. She was an honor student and a wonderful hostess.

While still a child, she traveled with her family for a Greek vacation that lasted seven years because they were trapped in World War II. She witnessed many horrors but returned with her family safely.

After moving to Rock Island from Villa Grove, Connie enjoyed travelling the United States, Mexico and Canada with her family. After living in California for many years, Connie returned home to Rock Island where she lived with her niece, Ellen. She enjoyed baking cookies, sewing, crafts, puzzles, shopping, scrapbooking, collecting souvenirs, and sharing outfits with her oldest niece.