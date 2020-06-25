June 11, 1930-June 24, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Constance (Connie) Fanakos left this veil of tears and woe June 24, 2020. Known for her radiant smile, Connie was born in Villa Grove, Ill., to Steve and Marie Fanakos on June 11, 1930. She attended schools in Villa Grove and Kalamata, Greece. Later, she graduated from business college with honors.
She was an administrative assistant in Rock Island School District 41, primarily at Lincoln and Audubon schools. She moved with her family to San Jose, Calif., and was an award winning administrative assistant for Berryessa and Piedmont school districts. Connie was sought out for her professional skills and beloved by both principals and students. She was an honor student and a wonderful hostess.
While still a child, she traveled with her family for a Greek vacation that lasted seven years because they were trapped in World War II. She witnessed many horrors but returned with her family safely.
After moving to Rock Island from Villa Grove, Connie enjoyed travelling the United States, Mexico and Canada with her family. After living in California for many years, Connie returned home to Rock Island where she lived with her niece, Ellen. She enjoyed baking cookies, sewing, crafts, puzzles, shopping, scrapbooking, collecting souvenirs, and sharing outfits with her oldest niece.
Connie was a second mother to her nieces and nephews. She loved children and they loved her, especially twins Brooklyn and Bristol. She was a devoted sister and daughter, and a wonderful friend. She took her teenaged niece to work with her and taught her many skills that proved valuable later. She will always be remembered for her kind generosity to others.
Left to honor her memory are her, nieces and nephews, Ellen Tsagaris (Dino Milani), Kate Holland and Steven Street (Lisa). Also left are great-nieces and -nephews, Mitchell Milani, Victoria and Carol Ann Holland and Christopher Street; and cousins, Chuck and Linda Fanakos. She also leaves behind her godson, Manolis Perakis and his family, Chris, Maria, and Eva Perakis; as well as her beloved caregivers, Kimberly, Brianne, Mikayla, Meagan, Mary, Lauren, Kayellen, Tai, Lorna, and Anna; and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; sister, Clara Tsagaris; brother-in-law, Jim Tsagaris; brothers, George, Tom and Jim; one baby sister, one baby niece, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her family will miss her optimism, her sense of humor, her smile, and so much more. Some of the light has gone out of the world with her spirit. She will live always in our hearts and memories.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending visitation and funeral service are to wear a mask and observe social distancing while in attendance. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island; Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline; or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, San Jose, Calif.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
