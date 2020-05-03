Connor Ray Brown

Connor loved animals and all his pets. He was quite the cat whisperer. He especially loved his cat, Zeva, who followed him wherever he went.

Holidays were among his favorites because he spent time with his whole family. He loved getting together with everyone, especially dedicating time to playing with his small cousins. He was known for eating lots of grandma's mashed potatoes and famous cookies.

Connor was proud to be chosen to lay the wreath at Arlington Cemetery during the eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C. He talked of joining the service after graduation, aspiring to be an Army Ranger.

Most importantly, Connor had a strong bond with his siblings and a deep love for his family. He cherished the time they would spend together. He was known for being silly, teasing his sisters and annoying his siblings as all good brothers do. Connor, with his beautiful blue eyes, curly blonde hair and sweet smile, will be greatly missed.