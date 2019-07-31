May 14, 1959-July 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Connie Shaffer, 60, passed away at her home in Rock Island on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at MGT New Hope Church in Moline. Memorial visitation will begin one hour before the service. Per Connie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to MGT New Hope Church Missions Program, where Connie was a member.
Connie was born in Moline on May 14, 1959. She was the daughter of George and Vivian (Mundt) Severs. Connie attended Mt. Vernon Bible College, then went on to graduate from Black Hawk College and Cosmetology school. Connie was employed at MGT New Hope Church for 18 years. She was also employed at Vibrant Credit Union for a short time.
Connie liked to sew, draw, do crafts and going on mission trips. She loved spending time with her grandchildren
Survivors include her mother, Vivian; sons, Ryan Shaffer, Rock Island, Andrew Shaffer, California, Ethan (Lauren) Shaffer, Oregon, Reid (Brittany) Shaffer, Iowa; grandchildren, Benjamin, Kaydence, Rylee and Piper.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Severs.
