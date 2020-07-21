× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 9, 1963-July 20, 2020 a

MOLINE — Connie Mattecheck, 56, of Moline, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home from a lifelong battle with multiple sclerosis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Christ the King Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School.

Connie was born December 9, 1963 in Rock Island, the daughter of Roger and Theresa (Donnelly) Mattecheck.

Connie was an Alleman High School graduate. She received her Associates Degree with honors from Blackhawk College and her Bachelors in social work from Augustana College. For a brief time after graduation she worked at Catholic Social Services.

Connie was a member of National Honor Society at Alleman High School where she played basketball and softball and was involved in many TEC teams.

She enjoyed travelling, skydiving and loved Laborador dogs. Connie was a proud runner at the Bix and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.