December 14, 1960-November 25, 2019
GENESEO — Connie Louise DeMay, 58, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Room, Geneseo. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Geneseo Humane Society and Geneseo Ambulance Service.
Connie was born Dec. 14, 1960, the daughter of Lawrence “Bus” and Marjorie (Dupre) DeMay, in Geneseo. She graduated from Atkinson High School and then received a two-year nursing degree from Black Hawk College. She worked as an LPN at Hillcrest Home for over 20 years. She recently joined Hammond-Henry Long Term Care. Connie enjoyed shopping, traveling, doing crafts, flower gardening and especially spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Cheryl Webb, Canton, Ill., Norma Disterhoft, Geneseo, and Janice Sullivan, Olathe Kan.; nieces and nephews, Angela, Bruce, Bev, Stacy, Jonathan, Amanda and Dennis; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marjorie, and her sister, Kathy Downard.