June 12, 1944-October 2, 2019
MILAN — Connie L. Neumann, 75, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to the family.
Connie was born on June 12, 1944, in Jamestown, N.D., the daughter of Verl and Jean (Byers) Ness. She married Allen Neumann on June 24, 1962, in Jamestown, N.D. Connie retired as a secretary for Franciscan Hospitals after 27 years. She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Milan, and enjoyed volunteering for church activities. Connie loved to crochet and spend time with her family and friends, especially her coffee group on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Connie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen Neumann; son, Troy Neumann; daughters, Lori Neumann and Carla (Don) Ferrel; grandchildren, Bryce (Laurel) Schroeder, Amy (Nathan) Oak, Brandon Schroeder, Donovan Ferrel, Dylan Ferrel and Amanda Neumann; great- grandson, Chase Schroeder and one on the way; brother, Bobby Ness; and sister, Carol Pullen. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary and Gilbert Ness; and sister, Verlene Costrike.
Online condolences may be left to Connie's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.