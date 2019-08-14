May 20, 1950-August 12, 2019
WOODHULL — Connie L. Bolduc, 69, of Woodhull, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Memorials may be left to the Woodhull Meals on Wheels, Bethany Lutheran Church or to the family to be used for the University of Iowa Stem Cell Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born May 20, 1950, in Moline, to Clair and Doris Strand Colburn. Connie graduated from AlWood High School in 1968 and attended Brown's Business College in Galesburg. She was united in marriage to Monty L. Bolduc on May 8, 1971, in Woodhull, Ill.
Connie was employed as a teller at Fidelity Federal in Galesburg for several years. She later worked at the Woodhull State Bank and then assisted her husband in the operation of Bolduc & Sons Inc., Woodhull Oil Company Inc. and the Express Lane.
She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the former “Singing Bells.” Other memberships include: WELCA, PEO Chapter L, Clover Manor Board of Directors and the Woodhull Meals on Wheels Board of Directors.
Connie loved shopping, traveling, gardening, all kinds of music, spending time with her family and attending her grandsons' events. Her grandsons were the joy of her life.
Survivors include her husband: Monty; one daughter: Kristi (Derek) VerHeecke of Woodhull, IL; one son: Jamie (Andrea) Bolduc of Woodhull, IL; three grandchildren: Gavin, Chase and Brenden; one sister: Luann Colburn of Woodhull; three brothers: Dennis (Patty) Colburn of Woodhull, IL; Gene (Barb) Colburn; Kevin (Kim) Colburn, both of Alpha, IL; sister-in-law: Riva (Mike) Walsh of Versailles, KY; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Dennis and Alice Barman of Cambridge, IL.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents.
Special thanks to her brother, Gene, who gave her an opportunity to live her new life through a stem cell donation on Aug. 14, 2018. The family would also like to thank Dr. Silverman and her staff and the University of Iowa Hospitals 3JCP bone marrow transplant unit.