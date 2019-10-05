July 4, 1950-October 4, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Connie Jean Vandekerckhove, 69, of Rock Island, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, following a stroke and subsequent fall on Sept. 24.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island, where she was a founding member. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
Born July 4, 1950 to Leonard McWilliams and the former Donna Miles, Connie considered the annual fireworks to be a celebration of her birth as much as a celebration of our nation's independence. She married Mike Vandekerckhove Jr. on Aug. 23, 1969 in Rock Island. He died on Feb. 26 of this year. Her family honored the couple's 50th wedding anniversary during a special dance at their first grandchild's wedding just over a month ago.
Connie was a 1968 graduate of Rock Island High School, subsequently earning a degree in elementary education from St. Ambrose College in 1986, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She spent many years as a substitute teacher in public and Catholic schools throughout the Quad Cities, often helping struggling readers gain confidence.
Her commitment to youth development was especially evident through her work with Girl Scouts, first as a leader and culminating decades later as a trainer for leaders throughout Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. She was an avid bowler, member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, and took pride in keeping the scorebook when her daughters played Rock Island Girls Softball. She worked the polls every election day for years. She took joy in introducing classic television programs and daytime dramas to her grandkids when she would watch them after school. When her daughter went to summer camp, she would send lengthy letters recapping the plot of “Days of Our Lives.” She loved reading romance novels and tabloid magazines, collecting anything and everything, and, working crossword puzzles and sudoku. She also adored elephants. Her favorite guilty pleasure, however, was taking “girls' trips” with her mother, who was, without question, her best friend.
A lifelong Catholic, Connie was devout in her faith and involved in many aspects of parish life, with the choir, Sunday School and church council being among her favorites. She especially treasured being a eucharistic minister, including visiting the sick and infirmed to serve them communion. Some of that passion could be traced to her own time as a patient, when she underwent a bone marrow transplant in 1992 to become a leukemia survivor.
Connie dealt with myriad health issues for the last 20 years, which led to her moving into The Fort Armstrong, Rock Island, following her husband's passing. The friendships she enjoyed there brought her tremendous joy in her final months. The family appreciates the staff and residents who made her time there so special, and is equally grateful to the hospice team whose grace, gentleness and kindness will never be forgotten.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Kathi (Greg) Bein of Walcott; Beth (Joey) Hundley of Virginia Beach, and Amanda (James) Britton of Rock Island; her mother, Donna McWilliams of Rock Island; grandchildren: Amber (Brandon) Bedwell, Bradley Bein, Shawn Hundley, Cameron Britton, Emerson Hundley, Noah Britton and Lindsey Britton; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Bein and Hezekiah Bedwell; siblings: Sandi Youngquist, and Don McWilliams; her beloved sister-in-law, Phyllis Meade, of Orland Park; and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and father.
