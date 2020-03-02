August 9, 1957-February 29, 2020

SILVIS — Collette L. Lilly, 62, of Silvis, Ill., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 6, 11 a.m. at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, 202 N. Main Street, Port Byron, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Collette was born Aug 9, 1957, in Hannibal, Mo., to Cleo and Elizabeth (Atkins) Gingry. Collette married Robert B. Lilly on Oct. 16, 1999, at Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline. Collette had a kind heart and was always willing to help others in need. She had an infectious laugh that was loved by everyone. She had her own business, doing advertising for customers on Facebook.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; stepsons, Stephen, Scott and Bruce, and their families; siblings, Mary (Carl) McGee, Rapids City, Ill., and Terry (Cheryl) Gingry, Avon, Ind.; nieces and nephews, Butch (Becky) McGee, Lesley Remour, Ashley (Stein) Haese and Charlie (Kelsey) Gingry; along with many extended family members. She will be greatly missed by her ‘Fur Babies,” Gracie, Sadie and Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Gingry.

