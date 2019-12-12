BETTENDORF — Colette G. Lawson, 83, Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and retired to Fairfield, AR passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Unity Point Trinity, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Colette was born December 8, 1936 and raised in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Arnold and Sarah (White) Floistad. She married the love of her life Alan Lawson on April Fools Day in Chicago and celebrated 54 years of marriage together. She was a graduate of Northern Illinois University, and received her Masters Degree from Indiana University. While raising her own family with Alan in Mt. Prospect, Colette began her teaching career in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago and retired from School District 15 in Palatine, Illinois as an Assistant Principal. Her devotion was children and she touched a countless number of student's lives who experienced her passion and excellence for education, including her love of reading.