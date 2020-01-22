March 15, 1953-January 22, 2020

SILVIS — Memorial services for Cole H. Elliott, 66, of Silvis, are 2 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from noon until the time of service. Cole passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, with his daughters at his side.

Cole was born on March 15, 1953, in Moline, the son of Donald and Agnes (Denton) Elliott. He married Terri Lynn Groom on March 29, 1980, in Rock Island. She passed away on July 20, 2017. He retired as a Paint Tech from McLaughlin Body Co. Cole was an intelligent man with a passion for history. He love and cared for his family without worrying about himself. Mr. Elliott was especially fond of his only granddaughter and namesake, Coleigh Lynn. He was always there to help and would give the shirt off his back. Cole enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Survivors include his daughters, Rachael (Billy) Criddle, Rock Island, Cortney Elliott, Silvis; granddaughter, Coleigh; brother, Jay Elliott, Moline; and several nieces.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roger and Craig.

Cole's family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.vanhoe.com.

