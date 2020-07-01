× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 24, 1983-June 29, 2020

MOLINE — Colby L. Moore, 36, of Moline, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3-6pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. The family encourages you to wear Chicago Cubs or WWE apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Colby was born Thanksgiving Day November 24, 1983 in Rock Island, the son of Gary and Victoria (Criswell) Moore.

Colby received his Bachelor's degree at Western Illinois University. Colby worked as Director of Regional Sales at Graphic Edge, Carroll, IA and previously worked at Temples Sporting Goods and Russell Athletics. He often said he had the best job in the world “sitting around talking sports to Coaches and Athletic Directors”.

Colby was an avid WWE and Chicago Cubs fan. He and his sister, Toni, were best friends and along with sidekick Nick Johanson, would take annual trips all over the country to attend Wrestlemania.

Colby was able to be a tissue donor capable of helping 11 people recover from burns, bone cancer and provide the gift of sight.