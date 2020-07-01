November 24, 1983-June 29, 2020
MOLINE — Colby L. Moore, 36, of Moline, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3-6pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. The family encourages you to wear Chicago Cubs or WWE apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Colby was born Thanksgiving Day November 24, 1983 in Rock Island, the son of Gary and Victoria (Criswell) Moore.
Colby received his Bachelor's degree at Western Illinois University. Colby worked as Director of Regional Sales at Graphic Edge, Carroll, IA and previously worked at Temples Sporting Goods and Russell Athletics. He often said he had the best job in the world “sitting around talking sports to Coaches and Athletic Directors”.
Colby was an avid WWE and Chicago Cubs fan. He and his sister, Toni, were best friends and along with sidekick Nick Johanson, would take annual trips all over the country to attend Wrestlemania.
Colby was able to be a tissue donor capable of helping 11 people recover from burns, bone cancer and provide the gift of sight.
Survivors include his parents, Gary and Vickie, Moline; sister, Toni Moore, East Moline; pet brother, Dodson; love of his life, Amanda Leslie, who shared more in a short period of time than most do in a lifetime; many aunts, uncles and cousins; more friends than can be listed including childhood friends Andy Spriet and Marcus Hudetz. The family requests all visitors to PLEASE wear face masks.
His infectious smile and gift of gab will be missed by many. Pub 1313 is officially closed.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
