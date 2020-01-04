Col. William T. Green

Bill was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Moline, the son of Charles and Cora (Hermann) Green. He met the love of his life, Marvel Ingram, at The Tower Restaurant in Moline where she was a professional musician. They were married May 12, 1956, at First Methodist Church in Moline.

Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He spent the next 27 years in the military, serving foreign tours in Germany, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, in addition to numerous domestic assignments. Throughout his military service, Bill received a number of decorations. He graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, U.S. Army War College, and Florida Institute of Technology, from which he received his master’s degree. During his career, Bill served in several key posts, including the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Command in Bangkok, Thailand, the General Staff for the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and as a battalion commander in Vietnam. COL Green retired from the Army in 1979 as Chief of Staff, HQ ARRCOM at the Rock Island Arsenal. Following his Army career, Bill worked at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Co., where he retired as a Senior Vice President in 1994.