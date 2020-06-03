Clyde Curtiss Schoeck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 17, 1939-June 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Words. To anyone that met my grandpa, you know he used a lot of them. Well, this picture probably represents why he used a lot of them — he had a lot of them. I’d also like to think that somewhere in this library is a good ole classic romance/coming of age story where a young farm boy from Herried, South Dakota, married his high school sweetheart, pulled himself up by his bootstraps and eventually became the president of an incredibly successful fraternal financial company, Modern Woodmen of America.

On MWA’s website, it describes fraternalism as “a unique combination of business and giving back to those we serve — a continuous cycle of positive impact.” The fact that he led this company is so perfect because the only thing my grandpa loved more than talking to people was helping people.

As we close the back cover of this volume, he would be so happy and proud to know that this isn’t the end of his story. Instead, there are pages and pages that are being written, and even some not yet written, where he will live on. While his story will now be played by a different cast of characters — children, grandchildren and some day great grandchildren — his values of a thirst for knowledge, hard work and, above all, caring for others, will continue to be written.