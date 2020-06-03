June 17, 1939-June 1, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Words. To anyone that met my grandpa, you know he used a lot of them. Well, this picture probably represents why he used a lot of them — he had a lot of them. I’d also like to think that somewhere in this library is a good ole classic romance/coming of age story where a young farm boy from Herried, South Dakota, married his high school sweetheart, pulled himself up by his bootstraps and eventually became the president of an incredibly successful fraternal financial company, Modern Woodmen of America.
On MWA’s website, it describes fraternalism as “a unique combination of business and giving back to those we serve — a continuous cycle of positive impact.” The fact that he led this company is so perfect because the only thing my grandpa loved more than talking to people was helping people.
As we close the back cover of this volume, he would be so happy and proud to know that this isn’t the end of his story. Instead, there are pages and pages that are being written, and even some not yet written, where he will live on. While his story will now be played by a different cast of characters — children, grandchildren and some day great grandchildren — his values of a thirst for knowledge, hard work and, above all, caring for others, will continue to be written.
Clyde Curtiss Schoeck was born on June 17, 1939, in Eureka, S.D. In 1960, he graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business education. After graduating, he worked as a high school business teacher by day and a bookkeeper for an auto implement dealer by night. Clyde decided to make a career change in 1965, becoming a financial representative with Modern Woodmen.
After two short years, Clyde transitioned to a role at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, moving here with his wife, Donna; his daughter, Jodi; and new baby boy, James. Clyde quickly rose up the ranks at the home office, eventually being elected president of Modern Woodmen in 1997, until his retirement in 2005.
After “retiring,” Clyde may have been even busier than when he was working due to his community involvement at various organizations. Clyde’s retirement got even busier once Jim and his wife, Cynthia, began to have children of their own — starting with myself, Austin, in 1993, Jacob, in 1996, and Lily, in 2000. Throughout our childhood and into our young adulthood, Clyde could be found on the sidelines of our ball games (usually the loudest fan), vacationing with us in Hawaii sipping on Mai Tais, or just being plain old “Gramps,” as he liked to call himself.
Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and mother, Martha. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Jodi (Lori Bergmann); his son, James (Cynthia), and their children, Austin (Abigail), Jacob and Lily; his brother, Douglas (Carole); and sisters, Reita Marcellus (Max) and Marlys Schlei.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, the family has decided to have a private funeral ceremony this Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Clyde and Donna’s church, Trinity Lutheran in Moline. Clyde’s family would like to welcome you to a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. In honor of Clyde, please wear your finest Hawaiian shirt or denim shirt to the celebration. Memorials can be made to Quad City Botanical Center or Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline, Illinois.
With Love, Austin James Schoeck.
