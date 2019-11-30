June 13, 1954-November 28, 2019
ANDOVER — Clifton P. Duyvejonck, 65, of Andover passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be 10am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Tuesday at the funeral home with a rosary at 3:30pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. A memorial fund has been established.
Cliff was born June 13, 1954 in Moline, the son of Henry “Hank” and H. Nadine (Osborne) Duyvejonck. He married Vickie Douglas in 1974 in Moline.
Cliff retired in 2003 from John Deere PDC after 30 years. He enjoyed golf, euchre, fishing, socializing with friends and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears and Illini fan.
Survivors include his children, Angie (Mike) Barham, Alpha, Mary (Ivan) Salgado, Ocoee, FL, Stephanie Armoska, Andover, Paul (Tiffany) Duyvejonck, Yorkville, IL, John (Michelle) Duyvejonck, Alpha and Nicholas (Elizabeth) Duyvejonck, East Moline; grandchildren, Hailee, Hannah, Lilly, Lakyn, Madison, Kennedy, Calvin, Nolan, Phoenix, Bailey, Tinley, Leah, Gabe, Henry, Kyler and Mya; sisters, Sue Lenger, Coal Valley, Judy (Jim) Silversmet, Moline and Jennifer Milani, Moline and brother, Vincent (Jan) Duyvejonck, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dave, Joe and Dan.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com