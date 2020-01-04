Clifford L. Mueller

July 19, 1934-December 30, 2019

TAYLOR RIDGE — Clifford L. Mueller, 85, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and private celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the Missouri School for the Blind, 3815 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.

Clifford was born on July 19, 1934, in Reynolds, IL, the son of Clifford C. and Freida (Jones) Mueller. He married Dorothy Smith and later married Jacolyn R. Ippen Johnson on April 22, 1968. She preceded him in death on June 28, 2016. Clif previously worked for the former Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co. He later retired from John Deere Davenport Works. Clif was a member of the IBEW Union and the NRA.

Survivors include his children, Bonnie Berns, Henderson, NV, Joann (Bob) Heaton, Sarasota, FL, Linda (Randy) Smith, Dewey, AZ, Bryan (Mary) Mueller, Waterloo, IL, David (Sharie) Mueller, Milwaukee, WI, and Jami Melcher, Geneseo; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.