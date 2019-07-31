May 17, 1924-July 30, 2019
SHERRARD — Clifford I. Dierolf, 95, passed away at his home in Sherrard on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Sherrard Fire Department, UnityPoint Hospice, or Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, where he was a member.
Clifford was born in Rock Island, on May 17, 1924, the son of Louis G. and Eva (Luckenbihl) Dierolf. Clifford served in the Army during World War II. He married Janice M. Hill in Rock Island on March 14, 1947.
He was a member of the American Legion. Clifford liked to paint, draw and scrapbook with his wife, Janice.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters and four brothers.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.