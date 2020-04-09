EAST MOLINE — Clifford “Gus” Kespohl, a.k.a. “Big Papa” and “Poppa K”, lost his cancer battle on April 6, 2020, at age 74. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and siblings and is survived by his sons, Gary and Casey, as well as several step-children and grandchildren. He was a U.S. Army veteran, long-time John Deere employee, master of leisure sports, and friend to many. His soft-spoken sarcasm, quick wit and loyalty will be missed by all who loved him. A future celebration of life will be held in Moline, date yet to be determined due to the pandemic.