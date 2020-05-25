Clifford Earl Farmer
View Comments
ROCK ISLAND

Clifford Earl Farmer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Clifford Earl Farmer

May 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services for Clift Earl Farmer, 66, of Rock Island will be at noon Friday, May 29, at The Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. He departed this life on Wednesday at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Burial will be at a later date.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News