Clifford Earl Farmer

May 20, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services for Clift Earl Farmer, 66, of Rock Island will be at noon Friday, May 29, at The Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. He departed this life on Wednesday at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Burial will be at a later date.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
