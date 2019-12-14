December 7, 1935-December 12, 2019

TAYLOR RIDGE — Clifford E. Mathena, 84, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Clifford was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Scottland County, Mo., the son of Clifford and Agnes (Peterson) Mathena. He married Thelma Kingsley on April 19, 1958, in Missouri. Clifford worked as a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 30 years. Clifford was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of Bethel Assembly of God, Rock Island. Clifford enjoyed deer and mushroom hunting.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Thelma Mathena; children, Brent (Theresa) Mathena, Kevin (Nancy) Mathena, and Sherri (Brandon) Ulfig; grandchildren, Cole Mathena, Tyler Ulfig, TJ Ulfig, and Torri Ulfig; and siblings, Wilma Hatfield, Max Mathena, Vernon Mathena, Mary Potter, and Ray Mathena. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left to Clifford's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.