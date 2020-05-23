× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 21, 1930-May 16, 2020

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Clifford C. Bolt Jr., 90, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Rock Island and Milan, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home in Florida. There will be no public services. A live-streamed funeral can be viewed at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of Hobe Sound Nature Center, 13640 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 or the Holiday Park Men's Club, Fla.

Clifford was born in Moline on Feb. 21, 1930, son of Clifford C. Sr. and Marguerite May Bolt.

He married Mary K. Frommelt on Jan. 11, 1952, in Orange, Texas. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2010. His parents also preceded him in death. He graduated from Rock Island High School 1948.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served in the Korean War on the USS Bronson.

He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, local 502. He was a member of American Turners Club, Chicago Mountaineering Club, Boy Scouts of America, Fraternal Order of Eagles 956, Holiday Park Men's Club, Tennis and Pickle Ball Clubs.